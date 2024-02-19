Pilot Escapes Plane Crash

The pilot of a small Cessna 402 plane is in hospital after his plane crashed near Coral Harbour Road on Saturday afternoon.

Officials of the Royal Bahamas Police Forces and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority were on the scene of the incident. Officer In Charge of the Airport Division, Chief Superintendent, Elvis Curtis gave an details on the pilot’s condition. “The pilot was able to walk away from the aircraft. He was the one soul onboard. He was able to walk away from the aircraft. He experienced chest issues and was taken to Doctor’s Hospital.”

Kendal Dorsett of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority said, “the aircraft is completely basically completely destroyed by fire. We’re still preliminarily gathering whatever evidence we can from the scene that will aid us in coming to a conclusion about the cause of the incident.”

The pilot was on his way to Fresh Creek, Andros.