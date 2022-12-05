Pierre Urges All Saint Lucians To Join In Eradicating Crime – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre declaring that violence has no place in our society, has urged all Saint Lucians to join in eliminating crime.

“We need all Saint Lucians to join in this effort to eradicate this crime plague which has been persistent throughout the years and throughout the region,” Pierre, responsible for National Security, wrote on Facebook.

“The actions of the minority must not define us,” the Castries East MP declared.

On Monday, the Pierre administration provided two additional patrol vehicles to the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

The Prime Minister said his administration would continue to provide more resources and training to the police to assist with citizen security and stop the flow of guns into Saint Lucia.

“However, we cannot do it alone – we need you, the citizens, to commit to a zero-tolerance to crime. We need you to stand up for Saint Lucia,” Pierre stated.

“Our police are doubling their efforts to find these criminals so that justice can be served. Please cooperate with them,” he urged citizens.

Pierre also expressed condolences to those who lost loved ones during last weekend’s fatal shootings and thanked first responders, police, and medical professionals for their service.

At the same time, he disclosed that in the coming days, he would intensify stakeholder consultations to brainstorm and agree to implement a multi-faceted approach to fighting the crime scourge, complementing the ongoing work of the police and his administration’s policy direction.

