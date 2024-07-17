Phone Service Restored At Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre

The Public Hospitals Authority is pleased to announce the successful restoration of telephone services at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre. Members of the public can now reach the center by calling the Switchboard at 364.9600.

We extend our sincere gratitude to BTC for their hard work and dedication in promptly resolving the issue, ensuring uninterrupted communication services at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.

The Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre team appreciates the patience and understanding demonstrated by the public during this challenging time. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and assure you that we remain committed to providing quality care and support to all our patients