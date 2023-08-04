Philip Simon pays a courtesy call on the Minister of Transport and Housing

Businessman, Philip Simon, president of RCI’s proposed Royal Beach Club and general manager of Royal Caribbean International Bahamas, and Diane Phillips, paid a courtesy call on Minister of Transport and Housing, the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis at the ministry’s offices, August 2, 2023. Mr. Simon represents RCI in The Bahamas, effective July 1, collaborating with government, regulatory agencies, businesses and the resident community.

