PHA Addresses Allegations Regarding Rand Morgue Facilities

The Public Hospitals Authority and management of the Rand Memorial Hospital is responding to recent social media messages alleging improper storage of bodies in a refrigerated trailer at its morgue facility.

The Rand Memorial Hospital would like to clarify that the morgue is currently undergoing extensive renovations to enhance its storage capacity, enhance pathology services, and create an environment that ensures dignity and privacy for loved ones to identify thedeceased. While these renovations are ongoing, the hospital is committed to maintaining the highest standards of care for all remains in temporary storage.

We want to assure the public that all remains in storage are treated with respect and dignity by the dedicated staff of the Rand Memorial Hospital.

As part of our commitment to expedite the process, the hospital continues its policy of releasing remains directly to mortuaries from hospital wards whenever feasible. There are instances where circumstances require the temporary storage of remains by the hospital. The Authority appreciates the patience and understanding of the public as we work diligently to complete the renovations and equip the morgue with the necessary apparatus.

We provide the best possible care and services to our community, and we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and respect for all individuals in our care.