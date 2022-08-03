Pelosi says US will ‘not abandon’ Taiwan as China begins military drills

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)During a historic trip to Taiwan Wednesday, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her visit was intended to make it “unequivocally clear” that the United States would “not abandon” the democratically governed island.

China responded to Pelosi’s trip launching military exercises, which China’s Ministry of Defense said began on Wednesday with drills in both the seas and airspace surrounding Taiwan. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said 27 Chinese warplanes made incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, and 22 planes crossed the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday — an unprecedented number since Taiwan began publicly releasing information about China’s air incursions about two years ago.

As the California Democrat departed the island on Wednesday afternoon for South Korea, there were already signs of the strains her visit to Taipei — the first by a sitting US House speaker in 25 years — had placed on Washington’s relationship with Beijing — which warned that her trip would have a “severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations.”

China’s ruling Chinese Communist Party views Taiwan as part of its territory, despite having never controlled it, and has long vowed to “reunify” the island with the Chinese mainland, by force if necessary.

Pelosi’s praise of the island’s commitment to democracy was a significant show of support for Taipei, coming just hours after China threatened to retaliate to her presence with a series of military exercises the Taiwanese Defense Ministry likened to a “maritime and aerial blockade.”

Pelosi attends a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai at the presidential office in Taipei, August 3, 2022.

