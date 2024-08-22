Paul Hanna – His Music Lives On

a special tribute to legendary Bahamian jazz musician and composer Paul Hanna, who passed away one year ago today

August 20, 2024 marks exactly one year since we lost one of the greatest legends in Bahamian music history. Paul Hanna has left an indelible imprint in the tapestry of music in the country. He and his wife, Tanya represent an important pillar of society – a powerful couple committed to family, community, country, humanity, and most of all – music.

Paul’s music career spans over five decades. He performed with countless musicians in The Bahamas and around the world, beginning as early as the 1950s. His vast knowledge of different genres of music, and his exceptional ability to compose and play music, is legendary.

“With a career that spanned six decades, he was the last of an era of Bahamian greatness. With every virtuoso performance, we were a witness to history. A giant walked among us.”

Together, Paul and his beloved muse, professional singer, pianist and wife, Tanya have touched the lives of many as musical mentors and as philanthropists. She is honouring his legacy this week by blessing fans with free CDs of his music while supplies last. Tune in to ZNS Radio 104.5fm and 1540am to find out when to call in to win one of these priceless CDs. ZNS will air a special concert in honor of Paul Hanna on August 28. Today, August 20, Steve McKinney will host a special edition of his radio show, Hard Copy, on Peace 107.9fm from 5pm to 7pm.

Paul Alexander Hanna, fondly known as Mace, is special because of his deep humility and passion for music. What makes Paul special? To discover this we will have to go back to his beginnings. Paul spent many years as a young boy learning how to play the piano – firstly with his mom Louise Hanna and then later with Mr Russell from Farm Road (Market Street). But there is a story to this. Back in the day, there were talent shows and Paul won many, but this particular show was held at the Savoy Theater and Fred Munnings Sr heard Paul. He sponsored Paul’s piano lessons with Mr Russell. He was very diligent at practicing, and this earned him the ability to be humble and sit at the feet of many great pianists such as Al Davis, Eric Cash, Wally Badarou, and Chic Corea. This demonstrated his willingness and tenacity to never give up. This was the beginning of Paul’s finding his purpose and the gift he came to bring to The Bahamas and later the world as toured Canada, Caribbean, Mexico, Amsterdam, USA.

Paul never erred in developing his craft at all costs, there was nothing to keep him from becoming the best at what he set out to be. This made him a top class, and most desirable pianist and vocalist, he was always studying and perfecting his gift – this was another ideal that made him special. He literally practiced daily for at least 3 – 4 hours. His great quest was how to practice and when Chic Corea told him to always be clear. I remember how it took him years to unravel its meaning. It’s always amazing how great artists revel in mystery. They like riddles and want you to figure it out. Perhaps it’s because it comes so easy to them, they think you understand or know it also.

Paul found his true voice on stage and in the studio. Yes Paul’s specialness is found in him discovering his purpose and ability to gift it to the world, selflessly. There was also Paul the humanitarian, community builder, on Evans street, who played a great part in creating the awareness of a more beautiful Bahamas in clean up events and in our songs. Songs like, “Team up to Clean Up”, “Know that You Can”, and “Attitude of Gratitude” were some of the many character development songs. We coined the name “Musication & Student Spotlight” in the schools in the 90’s. Then he started his own personal feeding program for the disabled. He did this for the past 20 years. Even up to his last month of life, Paul walked his last bag of food to one of his disabled friends. The place was so deplorable, he would never allow me to come out of the car. He wanted to do it alone. I never realised love or understood how much it meant until now.

Paul was a super dad. It was special watching Mustapha and Troika grow up with so much love. He always did school and after school drop offs and pick ups, homework, and organised the chores, taught the boys how to swim, taught them how to fish and ride bicycles, skate and have fun in the go carts at Disney World. He stood in the long long lines for rides at Disney and Carnival or school fairs. He loved all his children incredibly. I must also mention that I grew to understand, love and appreciate Debbie, Phelan, and Devaldo, his children before our marriage, through the years.

Paul is indeed unique and special to his family, to his friends and to me. I am richer, wiser and more loved because of having had the opportunity to share in Paul’s gifts and presence, especially as one of my best music teachers. I am grateful for having the opportunity to have shared life with him. Because life is a gift, every experience is also a gift and an opportunity to grow.

It’s not enough to love and be alone but also to love with trust – trust to share in the challenges of love together.

In the end Paul became music – words were secondary forms of expression. – Tanya Hanna.

Linc Scavella, President of the United Artists Bahamas Union, paid tribute to Paul, his friend and colleague, and it was recorded by the Bahamas Chronicle: Like many Bahamian music legends, before and even during his time in the music industry, Paul Hanna became one of the greatest Jazz musician and singers in the music history of The Bahamas. We remember him from as far back as The Show Club on Bay Street and the historic Graycliff Hotel and many other unique places that showcased top class Bahamian musicians, entertainers and their music.”

“We remember those wonderful concerts featuring Paul and his exceptionally wonderful wife, Tanya, and sometimes even his son, Troika, who were a part of those enchanted evenings of smooth Jazz and other genres. We remember Paul as a great music educator, who was instrumental in developing the musical talents of many of the musicians and entertainers in the country today.”

“We remember Paul as one of the great crooners of our time. He was an exceptionally unique but great recording artist. As we respect Michael Jackson as the King of Pop, we respect and pay homage posthumously to the legacy of Paul Hanna as our King of Jazz. Should anyone dispute his Kingship of Jazz, let them take it up with the many Bahamian musicians, entertainers and music lovers who share our thoughts regarding the same.”

Source: Felicity Darville

More Photo Highlights Below:

Drummer / Percussionist. – Kevin Dean played with Paul Hanna from 2000 – 2023

Paul studies with Jazz Grammy winner and friend Chic CoreaPaul Hanna performing on stage on a grand piano back in the 1970s. Paul and Tanya Hanna with their son, Troika and grandchildrenPaul Hanna saying his acceptance speech upon receiving the Unesco award. April 30th, 2022, for outstanding contribution to Bahamian music history., on International Jazz Day, celebrated at Pompey Square.

Paul at his last concert RADIOACTIVE at Spotlight Lounge – June 27th 2023 hosted by Erin Brown

next one: Bass Player Larry Munnings and Paul Hanna. Munnings played in Hanna’s band in the 1970s Paul Hanna’s fellow musician and friend Gary Haase, Grammy Winner and writer of I’ll Be There – performed by Michael Jackson.