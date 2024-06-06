Patrons Named for SRC Pushathon 2024

The Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) announces Reverend Dr. Carrington Pinder and Reverend Sabrina Pinder as the distinguished patrons of this year’s 13th Annual SRC PUSHATHON. This unique fundraising event is set to take place on June 14, 2024, at 6:00 AM on the SRC campus, located on Fox Hill Road.

The PUSHATHON, a heartwarming and inclusive event, offers the clients of the Geriatrics Hospital the joy of participating by being pushed along the route. This event aims not only to raise funds but also to promote awareness about healthy aging and the importance of staying active among the elderly.

This year’s event holds special significance for the Patrons as it coincides with Reverend Dr. Carrington Pinder and Reverend Sabrina Pinder’s 50th wedding anniversary. The Pinders have a longstanding relationship with SRC, having frequently visited to conduct services at the Fox Hill Campus and engage with clients. Their selection as patrons is a fitting tribute to their decades-long commitment to service and the community.

“When we received the invitation to be patrons, we were honoured,” said Reverend Sabrina Pinder. “We thought, wouldn’t this be a perfect way to celebrate 50 years of marriage – by doing something we’ve been doing for 50 years – giving back?”

Reverend Dr. Carrington Pinder, who was the senior pastor of the St. Marks Native Baptist Church on Romer Street in Fox Hill, expressed his enthusiasm: “Seeing how SRC has helped people within the Fox Hill community over the last four decades is not only a testament to the work it has done but also highlights the need for an institution like this. Coming here once again to contribute in this way was an easy decision for us.”

The Acting Hospital Administrator, Mrs. Leotha Coleby, emphasized that the goal of this year’s PUSHATHON is to raise $80,000 to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van. This van will significantly enhance the mobility and independence of those with impaired mobility, assisting with hospital visits and other transportation needs.

Dr. Ashley Adderley, the PUSHATHON committee chairperson, encourages everyone to participate. “The registration fee is $25 and includes a t-shirt, bag, and water bottle. More importantly, your participation is your small contribution to help push the message that physical activity is important for improving health and wellness at any age or stage of life. We urge sports teams, corporations, and community groups to register- make this a team-building exercise or community project. I also wish to once again thank our sponsors; Title Sponsor, Colina Insurance, BTC, Ports International, Sunshine Insurance and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., our official volunteer organization.

Persons may register to participate virtually on the website at http://www.pushathon242.com, at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre Business Office or Public Relations Office or contact the committee the at 364-9600 ext. 4049 or 364-9631/ 364-9618 or by email: [email protected]. Registration fee is $20 and $25 to be paid on the day of the event.