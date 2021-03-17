Path to 100% experts share the latest developments fueling the renewable energy transition

Path to 100% is an objective community bringing together thought leaders and industry leading experts to discover solutions, raise awareness, and create a dialogue on creating an operationally and financially realistic approach towards a 100% renewable energy future. This initiative is made possible by Wärtsilä, a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for marine and energy markets.

CaribPR Wire, HOUSTON, March 16, 2021: The renewable energy transition is complex, but it is possible, practical and affordable. That is the topic global smart technology leader, Wärtsilä, will explore during the S&P Global Platts Central America and Caribbean Energy Webinar March 18. Energy Business Director, Latin America North, Wärtsilä Energy, Sampo Suvisaari; Business Development Manager, Latin America North, Raúl Carral and Business Development Manager, Central America and Caribbean, Francisco Picasso will discuss decarbonization strategies.

Suvisaari will chair the event and moderate the first panel discussion titled Fuel choices and dilemmas; fuel oil and LNG in Central America and the Caribbean.

“In these rapidly changing times for the energy industry in Central America the choice of fuel and of renewable energy deployment is more critical than ever,” Suvisaari said. “Now is the time to think of how to future-proof your investments for the next two decades and beyond.”

The blackouts in Texas and California revealed the need for firm capacity. Carral explains the value of these fuels to Latin America.

“Due to environmental and economic reasons we see in Central America and the Caribbean the continuous strong development of renewable energies like solar and wind power while there is also a continuous emergence of fuels, like natural gas / LNG, propane / LPG, and even ammonia and hydrogen, among others,” Carral said. “These new fuels in the region will prove to be most valuable when they operate with flexible power technologies, which will be also more prominent while integrating intermittent renewable energy.”

Picasso will moderate a panel discussion on renewable energy.

“The path to 100% requires ongoing discussion with thought leaders and industry experts to raise awareness and discover operational and financially realistic approaches to reliable decarbonization,” Picasso added. “A renewable energy future requires addressing economic, technological and political challenges which are different throughout the world.”

The three-hour webinar will begin at 9:00 a.m. EDT on March 18 and there is no charge for the event. Registrations close at 9:00 a.m. on March 17.

Wärtsilä Energy Business in brief

Wärtsilä Energy Business leads the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. We help our customers unlock the value of the energy transition by optimising their energy systems and future-proofing their assets. Our offering comprises flexible power plants, energy management systems, and storage, as well as lifecycle services that ensure increased efficiency and guaranteed performance. Wärtsilä has delivered 72 GW of power plant capacity in 180 countries around the world.

Especialistas de Path to 100% comparten los más recientes desarrollos que promueven la transición a la energía renovable

CARIBPR WIRE, HOUSTON, March 17, 2021: La transición hacia la energía renovable es compleja, sin embargo, es posible, práctica y asequible. Ese es el tema que el líder mundial de tecnología inteligente, Wärtsilä, explorará durante el Webinar de Energía en Centroamérica y el Caribe de S&P Global Platts el 18 de marzo. Sampo Suvisaari, director de negocios de energía de Wärtsilä Energy, Norte de América Latina; Raúl Carral gerente de desarrollo de negocios, Norte de América Latina y Francisco Picasso gerente de desarrollo de negocios, Centroamérica y el Caribe tratarán sobre las estrategias de descarbonización.

Suvisaari presidirá el evento y moderará el primer debate titulado, Opciones y dilemas de combustibles; fuelóleo y GNL en Centroamérica y el Caribe.

“En estos tiempos de rápido cambio para el sector energético en Centroamérica, la elección de combustible y de la implementación de energía renovable es más crítica que nunca”, dijo Suvisaari. “Hoy es el momento de pensar en cómo proteger sus inversiones en el futuro para las próximas dos décadas y más adelante”.

Los apagones en Texas y California revelaron la necesidad de capacidad firme. Carral explica el valor de estos combustibles para América Latina.

“Debido a razones ambientales y económicas hemos observado en Centroamérica y el Caribe el desarrollo continuo y fuerte de energías renovables, como la energía solar y eólica, además del surgimiento continuo de combustibles, como gas natural/GNL, propano/GLP, e incluso amoníaco e hidrógeno, entre otros”, dijo Carral. “Estos nuevos combustibles en la región comprobarán ser más valiosos cuando operen con tecnologías de energía flexible, que también serán más prominentes con su integración a la energía renovable intermitente”.

Picasso moderará un debate sobre energía renovable.

“El camino al 100% requiere un debate continuo con líderes visionarios y especialistas del sector para crear mayor conciencia y descubrir enfoques operativos y financieramente realistas para la descarbonización confiable”, agregó Picasso. “Un futuro de energía renovable requiere abordar desafíos económicos, tecnológicos y políticos que son diferentes en todo el mundo”.

El webinar de tres horas comenzará a las 9:00 a.m. EDT el 18 de marzo, el evento no tiene costo. Las inscripciones cierran a las 9:00 a.m. del 17 de marzo.

Wärtsilä Energy Business en resumen

Wärtsilä Energy Business lidera la transición hacia un futuro con energía 100% renovable. Ayudamos a nuestros clientes a descubrir el valor de la transición energética optimizando sus sistemas energéticos y protegiendo sus activos en el futuro. Nuestra oferta incluye plantas eléctricas flexibles, sistemas de gestión y almacenamiento de energía, así como servicios de ciclo de vida que garantizan una mayor eficiencia y rendimiento garantizado. Wärtsilä ofrece 72 GW de capacidad de planta eléctrica en 180 países de todo el mundo.

