Parliamentary Registration Department and Ministry of Public Service get new home

Government received the keys to a mordernized office space to from Milo Butler Investments house the Parliamentary Registration Department and Ministry of Public Service in the new Winn Building downtown. Minister of Labour and the Public Service, the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle; Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey; Senators James Turner and Kirk Russell and representatives of Milo Butler Investments were present for the official hand-over ceremony.

Further cementing its push to reenergize downtown Freeport, the government took over two newly renovated offices spaces in The Winn Building to house the Parliamentary Registration Department and the Ministry of Public Service on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Milo Butler Investments, owners of The Winn Building, transformed the shell, known as the former Winn Dixie property and officially handed over the 12,000 square-foot office space to government fully outfitted with furnishings, equipment and a state-of-the-art training facility for internal and external use.

Minister of Labour and Public Service, the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle received the keys during the handover ceremony thanked Milo Butler Investments for being an exceptional corporate partner of the government and expressed her pleasure to see the 19-month project come to fruition.

Touting her ministry’s watchwords, “progress and efficiency,” Minister Glover-Rolle noted that the newly-modernized office space and the successfully-executed public-private partnership government has with Milo Butler Investments will serve as a model for Public Service offices across the country and future projects.

“Our administration is committed, and I think that the proof of that is in our work, to the economic development of Grand Bahama for the benefit of Grand Bahamians. That includes our very highly valued public servants,” she said.

She said while government is focused with addressing long-standing issues in the Public Service, it has not lost sight of improving the conditions for public servants with cleaner, healthier and more productive spaces.

“They go hand in hand. Decent working conditions equate to a more efficient and effective workforce,” she pointed out.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey during her remarks at the ceremony noted that the new downtown location for both offices provides convenience and ease of access for those seeking to take advantage of government services.

“The relocation to this new space marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to reimagine, reshape, and make Downtown Freeport come alive,” she said.

“Moving into this modern, state-of-the-art facility, in the heart of the town center, not only brings essential services closer to the people, but also injects a vibrant energy into Downtown Freeport through the increased foot traffic to and from these offices.”

Moxey pointed out that the downtown area was practically dead for over two decades and government’s latest move to inject further stimulus into the economy is part of its broader mission to address legacy challenges in Grand Bahama.

Following the ceremony, government officials and guests were given a tour of the new office space

By LEDEDRA MARCHE/Bahamas Information Services

More Photo Highlights Below: