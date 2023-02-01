Parliamentary Officials from across the Caribbean attend workshop in Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The UK branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA UK) recently organised a two-day programme from 26 to 27 January 2023, for parliamentary clerks and officials from Caribbean legislatures.

Hosted by the Parliament of Barbados in Bridgetown, the programme gave attendees the opportunity to share professional knowledge and experience, aiming to strengthen parliaments across the Caribbean.

In total, over 30 officials from 15 legislatures across the Caribbean joined the two clerks from the UK Parliament. Throughout the two days, participants took part in interactive sessions, workshops and discussions to share knowledge and experience on different themes, including topics like clerking debates, the operation of committees, and citizen engagements with parliaments.

Parliamentary officials are essential in sustaining parliamentary democracy. They are integral in ensuring the smooth operation of parliamentary processes and in ensuring that parliamentary rules, known as Standing Orders, are followed. Investing in the professional development of parliamentary officials contributes towards the strengthening of parliaments in the region.

Pedro Eastmond, Clerk of the Parliament of Barbados, commented: “The Parliament of Barbados is delighted to be hosting the Caribbean Clerks Programme. Programmes like this are critical in training and developing parliamentary staff. If you want an effective Parliament, they are essential.”

CPA UK supports and strengthens parliamentary democracy throughout the Commonwealth. This is the third Caribbean Clerks Programme organised by CPA UK. The first two were held virtually in 2021 and 2022 and this is the first time it is being held in-person.

