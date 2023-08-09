Parliamentarians visit churches in Fox Hill on Fox Hill Day

Parliamentarians led by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis visited churches in Fox Hill on historic Fox Hill Day, August 8, 2023 which comprised parliamentarian combined choir performances, conducted by Ruby Ann Darling, and cheque presentations to each church visited: St. Paul’s Baptist Church, Macedonia Baptist Church, Mt. Carey Baptist Church, and St. Mark’s Native Baptist Church. Also leading was Member of Parliament for Fox Hill and Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service, the Hon. Frederick Mitchell. Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Michael Pintard and members of the Opposition participated.

From: Bahamas Information Services