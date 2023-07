The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Parliamentarians on Wednesday (July 12) took a group photo in Parliament Square, downtown, to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Independence of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. The nation celebrated its Independence Golden Jubilee on July 10, 2023 — a culmination of many activities during the year, honouring the beauty and achievements of The Bahamas.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: