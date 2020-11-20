Parkland appoints Marcel Teunissen as Chief Financial Officer

CaribPR Wire, CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 19, 2020: Parkland Corporation (”Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX:PKI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcel Teunissen as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective December 1, 2020.

Marcel joins Parkland from Royal Dutch Shell, where he was Executive Vice President, Finance, Integrated Gas and New Energies, responsible for the financial management of Shell’s global portfolio of LNG assets and its emerging new energy business. With over 23 years of experience, Marcel has worked globally across the entire energy value chain, with an emphasis on refining, retail and related infrastructure.

“I am delighted to welcome Marcel to the Parkland Team and look forward to his contributions as we embark upon our next phase of growth,” said Bob Espey, President and Chief Executive Officer at Parkland. “His leadership experience, financial and business acumen, and broad global experiences make him an ideal fit to help drive our growth strategy and deliver market-leading results.”

Marcel brings an extensive background in corporate finance, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax, strategic planning and commodity & financial risk management. He has also worked in many of the markets across Parkland’s diverse geographies, including Canada and the Caribbean.

Upon Marcel’s arrival, Darren Smart, who has served as interim CFO since December 2019, will return to his role of Senior Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development which will be expanded to include developing and leading Parkland’s low-carbon and renewables strategy. Darren will continue to report directly to Bob Espey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“I want to thank Darren for his tremendous work as interim CFO,” said Espey. “He embraced a large mandate through a global pandemic and ensured that we emerged with a stronger balance sheet and a high performing finance function. He accomplished this while simultaneously leading our Strategy and Corporate Development groups and developing a re-invigorated pipeline of accretive acquisition opportunities. Darren is key to Parkland’s success and I look forward to partnering with him to execute our aggressive growth agenda and to seize profitable, low-carbon and renewable opportunities.”

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves. Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.