Parkinson’s Gala

The Kingdor National Parkinson Foundation held its 23rd charity gala under the theme ‘Living A Passionate Life’ over the weekend. Four Bahamians were honoured with the Community Award of Excellence at the event for their contribution to national development.

One of the honourees was motivational speaker and talk show host Spence Finlayson. He said, “there’s a saying a prophet is without honour in his own home. So when you are honoured in your own home its a very special feeling.”

Pastor Mario Moxey of Bahamas Harvest Church was also recognized at the gala. “Its interesting, you’re busy working you don’t think that anyone see anything and when somebody does, its kind of like surreal to be honest. We’ve always been very focused on our purpose and our passion which has been helping people,” Moxey said.

President of the Kingdor National Parkinson’s Foundation Mavis Darling-Hill says whether someone has Parkinson’s or not her organization wants members of society to understand the illness.

Dwain Gibson, Chairman of REACH Bahamas and Chief Executive Officer of Aliv, John Gomez were also honoured.