Parking restricted at the Court Complexes in Bridgetown from next week Loop Barbados

As part of the changes to the traffic management system at the Supreme Court Complex and the new Henry Forde and David Simmons Judicial Complex, amendments have been made to the parking lot and its regulations.

The parking restrictions will take effect on Monday, January 23, 2023, at both the Supreme Court Complex on White Park Road and the Henry Forde and David Simmons Judicial Complex on Coleridge Street, St Michael.

In a press release for the Judicial Communications Officer, the public is being notified that:

1. Parking will be restricted to ONLY members of staff and those conducting official business at the Supreme Courts, Magistrates Courts, or Registration Department.

2. The general public is reminded that the hours of operation for these departments are 8:15 am to 4:30 pm Parking will be prohibited for individuals who are not conducting business at these departments during this period.

3. The general public is further reminded that they must comply with any instructions issued by police officers, security personnel, or signage posted at any of these facilities.

4. It is strictly prohibited to park on the grass, sidewalks, footpaths, pedestrian crossings, or in any other restricted areas, such as the Fire lane on the complex.

