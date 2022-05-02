PACE Bahamas renamed Andrea E. Archer Institute

(BIS Photo/Mark Ford).



NASSAU, The Bahamas – PACE Bahamas (Providing Access to Continued Education for Teenage Mothers) has been renamed the Andrea E. Archer Institute, after its founder. The institute was created to assist pregnant adolescents who were unable to continue their education in the mainstream school system. It provides access to continued education while providing essential support to the young women. An official ceremony was held, April 29, 2022 on the grounds of the institute. A ‘burning of the mortgage’ was conducted to commemorate the completion of mortgage payments on the building. In attendance was the Spouse of the Prime Minister, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, who delivered brief congratulatory remarks. Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin was also in attendance, with remarks of tribute to the Founder, Andrea Archer. The institute is located on East Street opposite Deveaux Street. (BIS Photos/Mark Ford).



