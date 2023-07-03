P.M participates in Golden Jubilee Flag Relay/National Flag Day Ceremonies in Cat Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis pictured with residents at San Salvador International Airport where he participated in National Flag Day on June 30, 2023 which coincided with the Golden Jubilee Flag Relay. Also pictured are Frances Hepburn-Symonette, Family Island Administrator, San Salvador & Rum Cay Districts; and Lindsay Thompson, National Independence Secretariat. BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna

It was a whirlwind visit for Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon Philip Davis, who flew into three islands to participate in ‘National Flag Day’ on June 30, 2023 which coincided with the Golden Jubilee Flag Relay, commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Bahamas Independence.

As the Member of Parliament for the triple island constituencies — Rum Cay, San Salvador, and Cat Island — the prime minister brought remarks at all ceremonies during which the National Flag was hoisted marking ’10 days to 50.’

Calling Cat Island, “home”, the prime minister said it was a joy to be in “such good company” in his constituencies to mark National Flag Day.

“With the raising of this Flag, we not only demonstrate our immense Bahamian pride, but we pay tribute to our national journey – a journey that has not been without trials and tribulations,” he said.

The prime minister referred to The Bahamas as “a young biggety nation, with big aspirations” and said Bahamians should be proud of what we all have accomplished as the popular calypso song goes “big nations wish they had”.

“To be Bahamian, to be a proud Bahamian is one of the greatest privileges God has given me, he said. “I hope that today, as we don our national colours and hoist the symbol of our sovereign nation that we will all take a moment to give thanks for all we have been blessed with. Let us be proud. Let us be grateful. Let us be unabashedly, Bahamian.”

The calendar of activities including The Golden Jubilee Flag Relay is being facilitated by the National Independence Secretariat.

Lindsay Thompson, on behalf of the National Independence Secretariat, stated the aim of the relay is to hoist the Flag throughout the island communities in a show of unity and national pride.

Ceremonies were held on Rum Cay at the airstrip at Port Nelson, at the San Salvador International Airport in Cockburn Town, where the San Salvador Marching Band put on a spectacular performance, and at the New Bight International Airport, Cat Island.

Led by Local Government officials, a cross-section of the community participated in the ceremonies on each island.

Each ceremony included the participation of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Royal Bahamas Police Force as a joint colour guard for the hoisting of the National Flag to a prerecorded track of the National Anthem, March On Bahamaland. This was followed by reciting of The Pledge by school students and community residents.

The Flag Relay started May 21 in Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera – 50 days to 50. Over the past weeks, the islands where the Flag Relay touched down were: Abaco, Bimini and The Berry Islands, Exuma, Rum Cay, San Salvador, and Cat Island.

That same Flag will be hoisted at the national service on New Providence at Clifford Park on July 9, 2023 to usher in the country’s 50th Independence on the morning of July 10.

More photo highlights below:

The National Flag hoisted by the Royal Bahmas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Fooce during the National Flag Day and Golden Jubilee Flag Relay, flag-raising ceremony on Friday, 30 June 2023 at the airstrip at Port Nelson.San Salvador Youth Marching Band performs.Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis poses for a group photo following the National Flag Day and Golden Jubilee Flag Relay, flag-raising ceremony on Friday, 30 June 2023 at the airstrip at Port Nelson. Also pictured are Lindsay Thompson, National Independence Secretariat; Kirkland Knowles, Chief Councilor, Rum Cay District.Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis addressing National Flag Day ceremony, which coincided with the Golden Jubilee Flag Relay, held at San Salvador International Airport on Friday, 30 June 2023.Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis interacts with residents of Rum Cay, just prior to the start of the National Flag Day and Golden Jubilee Flag Relay, flag-raising ceremony on Friday, 30 June 2023 at the airstrip at Port Nelson.Residents sported Independence paraphernalia at National Flag Day and Golden Jubilee Flag Relay-Flag Raising Ceremony at San Salvador International Airport on Friday, 30 June 2023.The Pledge was recited by Students from Rum Cay Comprehensive School, during the National Flag Day and Golden Jubilee Flag Relay, flag-raising ceremony on Friday, 30 June 2023 at the airstrip at Port Nelson. At the right is Kirkland Knowles, Chief Councilor, Rum Cay District.Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis posing with students from Old Bight Primary School & Arthur’s Town Comprehensive School, following the National Flag Day and Golden Jubilee Flag Relay, flag-raising ceremony on Friday, 30 June 2023 at New Bight International Airport, Cat Island.