P.M Davis says as we celebrate the ‘Golden Jubilee,’ don’t forget the people who helped build The Bahamas

Prime Minister, Hon. Philip Davis toasted to the future of The Bahamas and its success, during his remarks at the Golden Jubilee Independence Gala at the Grand Lucayan, June 23, 2023. BIS Photos/Andrew Miller

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis encouraged Bahamians to, as they revel in celebrations surrounding the country’s 50th Independence Anniversary, take a moment to reflect on the countless individuals who have helped to build The Bahamas.

Such individuals, he added, have selflessly dedicated themselves as nation builders and architects of The Bahamas’ present reality.

“The visionaries, the pioneers, and the heroes, who sacrificed and contributed so much to shape our beloved nation, deserve our deepest appreciation. Their unwavering commitment and tireless efforts have paved the way for the prosperity that we enjoy today,” Prime Minister Davis said during a Golden Jubilee Independence Gala at the Grand Lucayan on Friday, June 23, 2023.

He noted that the grand, black-tie event did well to commemorate a momentous milestone in The Bahamas’s history – the 50th anniversary of Independence. He said it is an occasion that should fill the heart of every Bahamian with gratitude, reverence and pride.

To each and every Bahamian, from Bimini to Inagua, the Prime Minister extended heartfelt congratulations during the auspicious occasion, adding that the 50th year of Independence is a testament to Bahamians’ resilience, unity, and enduring spirit.

“It is a time to celebrate our shared history, diverse culture and remarkable achievements we have accomplished as a nation,” said Mr. Davis.

“Tonight, as we come together to enjoy this revelry, let us embrace the spirit of camaraderie and unity that defines us as Bahamians. Let this evening be a reflection of our collective strength, harmony and boundless potential. Dance with jubilee, share laughter and stories and forge lasting connections with fellow compatriots, who share deep love for our extraordinary nation.”

On behalf of the Government of The Bahamas, Prime Minister Davis expressed deepest gratitude to all who contributed to the realization of the Golden Jubilee Gala in Grand Bahama. He noted that their dedication and unwavering support helped to make the celebration possible and thanked them for their commitment to the nation’s jubilee.

“So, let us raise our glasses in a toast to The Bahamas, our beloved home, our sanctuary of dreams. May this Golden Jubilee Independence Ball be an unforgettable evening, filled with joy, nostalgia and a renewed sense of patriotism. May this 50th Independence Anniversary be a testament to our shared history, a tribute to our nation builders and expectation of a bright future ahead.”

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, who also brought remarks at the gala event, noted that half a century ago, Bahamian forefathers stood together hand in hand united in their unwavering belief that a brighter future awaited The Bahamas through independence.She said they dared to dream. To envision a nation where freedom, justice and prosperity would flourish.

“Today, as we reflect upon their legacy, we are reminded of the power of determination, sacrifice and the profound ability of a united people to overcome adversity,” said Minister Moxey.

“In these past fifty years our nation has weathered storms – both literal and metaphorical. Yet, we have emerged stronger than ever. We have witnessed the rise and fall of times, tough times and economic challenges; but we have preserved, we have held fast to the values that define us, embracing diversity, celebrating our cultural heritage and forging a path toward progress.

“Grand Bahama, a vibrant gem of our archipelago, has been a shining testimony to the Bahamian spirit. From its pristine beaches to its bolstering industries, it has stood as a beacon of hope and opportunities.

“This evening, we gathered here in this golden jubilee independence gala to celebrate one nation, one legacy, our future. As we enjoy the festivities marking this historic milestone, let us not forget the countless individuals – past and present – who have toiled tirelessly to shape our destiny beyond July 10, 1973.”

Minister Moxey noted that everyday Bahamians like fishermen, who cast their nets at the break of dawn; the straw vendors who weave a rich tapestry of culture; the teachers who dedicate their lives to educating the youth; the entrepreneurs, who dare to dream and build businesses from scratch; the countless number of hospitality employees who built The Bahamas’ reputation as a leading Caribbean destination and thousands of public servants who dedicated themselves to serving the needs of the Bahamian people, should be celebrated.

These Bahamians, she said, are the backbone of The Bahamas, noting that it is their collective strength that has brought the nation thus far.

“From this moment onward let us, [be] filled with a new sense of purpose, a steadfast determination to propel our nation forward,” said Minister Moxey. “We have come a long way over the past 50 years, but our journey is far from over. Together we shall continue to march to a common loftier goal and continue to write the story of our nation, filled with triumph, resilience and unwavering pride.

“As the Minister for Grand Bahama, I pledge to work tirelessly, alongside my fellow ministers and every Bahamian. We will transform aspirations into reality. We owe it to ourselves, our children, and the generations yet to come. Let us march forward hand in hand towards the future, where The Bahamas stands as a shining example of what can be accomplished through collaboration, determination, and an unwavering love for our homeland.”

By ANDREW COAKLEY/Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below:

Prime Minister Philip Davis stands with Mrs. Ann Marie Davis (left) and Minister for Grand Bahama, Hon. Ginger Moxey (right) in the reception room before the start of the Golden Jubilee Independence Gala.Prime Minister Philip Davis and his wife, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis got the dancing started at the Golden Jubilee Independence Anniversary Gala held at the Grand Lucayan on Friday, June 23, 2023.Before the start of the Golden Jubilee Independence Gala at the Grand Lucayan on Friday, June 23, 2023, Prime Minister Philip Davis (second from left), along with Governor General of The Bahamas, Sir Cornelius A. Smith (third from left) took time to pose for a photo with Senators Kirkland Russell (right) and James Turner (left).Sir. Cornelius A Smith accompanied by his wife Lady SmithPrime Minister Philip Davis (right) and Governor General, Sir Cornelius A. Smith (left) watch as Minister for Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey (second from right), wife of the Prime Minister, Ann Marie Davis (center) and Lady Smith (second from left) cut the Independence cake during celebrations at the Golden Jubilee Independence Ball at Grand Lucayan resort on Friday, June 23, 2023.