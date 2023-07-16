Over $1B Food Import Bill

The Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs commented on the country’s rising food import bill on the sidelines of the Bahamas Youth Climate Conference.

The Hon. Clay Sweeting says the Golden Yolk Program will play a role in reducing imports. “That project along will reduce imports by 1% which might not sound like a lot but when you continue to climb to import over 96% of the food we eat and then you’re looking at over $1 billion. This alone will reduce our imports by roughly $20 million which keeps money in country. We’re also looking at greens through containerized farming. Greens alone make up 12% of the food that we import.”

A 2023 trade report released by the Bahamas National Statistical Institute shows a 22% year over year increase in imports.