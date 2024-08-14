ORG Young Leaders Plastic Challenge awards three highschoolers $500 for environmental projects

ORG Engagement Manager Ariannah Wells (front, center) with expert panel of judges: (L-R): Jervon Sands; Ashawnte Russell; Dr Kristal Ambrose; and Lashanti Jupp.

Three highschoolers won $500 each to launch projects combating plastic pollution at their schools after competing in the Young Leaders Plastic Challenge spearheaded by the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG).

The initiative designed to empower high school students across The Bahamas to combat plastic pollution through innovative, student-led projects, got underway in March and culminated in a final pitch event at the Bahamas National Trust’s (BNT) Retreat on Village Road on Friday, August 9.

Nine outstanding finalists presented their projects before a panel of conservation experts, with three finalists—Trevan Fernander from St. Augustine’s College, Grade 11; KeAnte Roker from Kingsway Academy, Grade 12; and Iyana Eaton from St. John’s, Grade 12— securing the grant funding.

Each of the three students were awarded a $500 grant to execute their projects, in addition to ongoing support and technical assistance provided by ORG.

Ariannah Wells, Outreach Manager at ORG, stated: “The Young Leaders Plastic Challenge is more than just a competition; it’s about empowering students to take meaningful action in their communities. By providing them with the opportunity and resources to implement their ideas, we are helping them transition from getting informed to getting involved. The creativity and passion shown by these young leaders have been truly inspiring.”

The Young Leaders Plastic Challenge, a collaborative effort between ORG and the Basel Convention Regional Centre for Training and Technology Transfer for the Caribbean (BCRC-Caribbean), was funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF). This initiative aimed to address the sound management of chemicals and waste in Small Island Developing States by engaging youth in environmental stewardship and civic action.

Throughout the competition, ORG visited several schools in New Providence and the Family Islands, conducting sessions that educated students about the impact of plastic pollution and inspired them to develop sustainable solutions for their communities. Participants were encouraged to take the Plastic Tide Turners Challenge, which empowered them to identify and tackle plastic pollution within their schools.

The nine finalists presented a wide range of innovative solutions, from school-wide recycling programs to awareness campaigns aimed at reducing single-use plastics. The expert panel of judges included: Youth Climate Ambassador Ashawnte Russell; Jervon Sands, 2024 Rhodes Scholar for the Commonwealth Caribbean; Dr Kristal Ambrose, Bahamas Plastic Movement; and marine conservationist Lashanti Jup.

The top three projects were selected based on their creativity, feasibility, and potential impact.

Katherine Coleby, BNT Education Officer, said: “We’re very grateful to have had this opportunity to engage our interns in this activity with ORG. It provided an insightful experience that both encouraged them to be agents of change and showed them how to plan and execute important projects for change. When it comes to reducing plastics, we all can make a difference in our communities, and we’re thrilled our interns got to participate in an inspiring event that gave them this opportunity firsthand.”

The three winning projects will now move forward with the support of ORG, which will provide mentorship and technical assistance to ensure their successful implementation and sustainability. This initiative aligns perfectly with ORG’s mission to promote accountable governance and environmental sustainability in The Bahamas. By engaging young people in these efforts, ORG is fostering a culture of active citizenship and civic engagement that will benefit the nation for years to come.

“We are incredibly proud of all the participants who took part in the Young Leaders Plastic Challenge,” said ORG Assistant Director Steffon Grant. “The enthusiasm and innovation shown by these young leaders are truly inspiring. By supporting these projects, we are not only helping to reduce plastic pollution but also fostering a culture of responsible governance and community involvement that will benefit The Bahamas for years to come.”

More Photo Highlights Below: