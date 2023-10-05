Opposition On The Speech From The Throne

The Leader of the Official Opposition and Free National Movement flanked by members of his parliamentary caucus gave his take on the government’s agenda laid out in the Speech From The Throne on Wednesday.

The Hon. Michael Pintard told reporters, “what was amazingly absent was a strategy around how they would address out of control inflation and the struggle that small businesses have and their failure over the last two years to even find in their budget the $50 million dollars they promised would address the issue of micro, small and medium sized business development.”

Pintard added, “what was also missing was any conversation about Grand Bahama and the challenges this economy faces.”

A new parliamentary session opened on Wednesday after the prorogation of Parliament in August.