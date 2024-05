The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The Hon. Michael Pintard, Leader of the Official Opposition, paid last respects to the family of the late Hon. Archibald Loftus Roker, Signatory to The Bahamas Constitution, Former Cabinet Minister and Parliamentarian, at Lie-in-State ceremonies for Mr. Roker in the Foyer of the House of Assembly on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

From: Bahamas Information Services