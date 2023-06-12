OPM Press Release on Flooding in Exuma

The Prime Minister has received comprehensive briefings regarding the severe flooding in Exuma from the Commissioner of Police and Acting Prime Minister, Glenys Hanna Martin. The Office of The Prime Minister remains in constant contact with representatives from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Department of Local Government.

We have activated Exuma’s Emergency Operation Center (EOC) to manage this situation effectively. A multidisciplinary team from the Ministry of Works, Water and Sewerage, Social Services, and the Ministry of Health will be dispatched to Exuma tomorrow. They are tasked with assessing the situation, providing necessary aid, and initiating relief measures.

The Government urges residents to prioritize their safety above all. Entering areas with high water levels can be extremely dangerous and should be avoided. All assistance and relief measures are being fast- tracked, and our officials on the ground are prioritizing the well-being of all those affected.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated via official channels. In these challenging circumstances, it’s crucial to exercise caution, stay informed, and assist one another wherever possible.