Opening of 2023 CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon and Mixed Relay Championships

Images from the August 25 Goodman’s Bay opening ceremony of the 2023 CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon and Mixed Relay Championships, August 26 and 27. Bringing remarks were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper, and the Hon. Mario Bowleg, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture. Over the weekend of Triathlon and Aquathlon competition: The Bahamas placed third. Barbados placed first; Bermuda, second; Trinidad and Tobago, fourth; and Aruba, fifth.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: