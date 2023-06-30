One Dead In Traffic Collision

A man lost his life in a traffic accident on the island of Grand Bahama on Thursday.

Officer In Charge of Traffic Division Assistant Superintendent of Police Christopher Farquharson spoke with reporters about the incident. He said, “sometime around 8:45am this morning, the police got a report of an accident on Queen’s Highway. As a result officers were dispatched on their arrival they met two vehicles, one being a gray truck another being a black Honda. Each of the vehicles had two persons being the driver who was seriously injured. Our initial investigations suggest that the gray truck was heading east. The black car was heading west. There was an orange color bus on the left side of the road, failing to ascertain his way clear came into the road and caused a collision between the two vehicles.”

Both victims were still alive when transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital.