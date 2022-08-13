One dead, 17 injured after stage collapse at Spanish music festival

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Madrid, Spain (CNN)One person died Saturday and 17 have been injured, three of them seriously, after a stage collapsed at a music festival near Valencia, Spain, according to local officials.

Disaster struck at the Medusa Festival in the town of Cullera near Valencia at 4:18 a.m. local time “due to a strong gust of wind,” they said.

The man killed was 22 years old, the Spanish Civil Guard told CNN.

The Civil Guard, Spain’s paramilitary police unit that is in charge of the investigation, also said there was more damage than just the partial collapse of the stage.

“Due to a strong gust of wind, the main entrance and the main stage of the Medusa Festival in Cullera fell to the ground,” a spokesperson in Valencia told CNN.

