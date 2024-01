The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The Officer In Charge of the Northern Bahamas, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles spoke with members of the media on Grand Bahama to give an update on the investigations into various missing persons cases. Fredricka Bethel, 65, was last seen on December 9th, 2023. Also reported missing are Stephanie Chisholm and Elton Wright. Knowles said, ”whenever […]