Official Statement from P.M Davis On Kirk Cornish MP North Abaco

I have requested and accepted the resignation of Mr. Kirk Cornish as Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister. His service to the government and people of The Bahamas is acknowledged with gratitude.I want to assure the people of North Abaco that efforts to build opportunities and relief in your communities are on the way and will face no interruptions.An independent Director of Public Prosecutions has determined that there is sufficient evidence to bring charges. It is now up to our judicial system to resolve the outcome, so I will not be providing additional comment except to say that my prayers are extended to all who are suffering because of this matter.