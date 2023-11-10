Official Funeral Service for the Late Rt. Hon. Dr. Michael Perry Gomez

The Cabinet Office announces that an Official Funeral Service will be held for the Late Rt. Hon. Dr. Michael Perry Gomez, MBBS, FACP, CB, OBE, Former Cabinet Minister and Director of the National HIV/AIDS Program on Tuesday, 14th November, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road, Grants Town. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Nassau Street.

The body will lie-in-state in the foyer of the House of Assembly from 9:00am to 5:00pm on Monday, 13 th November, 2023.

Viewing for the general public will be 12:30p.m to 5:00p.m on Monday, 13th November, 2023.

The service will be broadcast live via the ZNS radio network from St. Agnes Anglican Church beginning at 11:00am.