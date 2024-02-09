Officer’s Hero Walk Of Honor

Officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, staff at Doctor’s Hospital, members of the Anglican Men’s Group along with the family and friends of Inspector Tomas McIntosh participated in a hero’s walk for the fallen officer on Thursday. McIntosh body was being wheeled into theatre at Doctor’s Hospital to undergo organ recovery surgery.

Head of Doctor’s Hospital Health Systems explained, “because he pre-existing condition was quite healthy they were able to identify from eyes to within the abdomen, everything in between was suitable to be considered and then taken for transplant.”

Also on hand at the emotional event was Deputy Commissioner of Police, Leamond Deleveaux who spoke highly of Inspector McIntosh. He said, “he’s always been a caring person who always looked out for others. He went beyond the call of duty of looking out for his colleagues and anyone who came into contact with him.”

Inspector McIntosh succumbed to injuries he sustained during a traffic accident in January.