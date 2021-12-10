Office of the Judiciary partners with the Bahamas Crisis Centre for the UN’s 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence

Dec 10, 2021 – 12:13:24 PM

Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree makes a presentation to Bahamas Crisis Centre on behalf of the Office of the Judiciary.



Nassau, The Bahamas – ‘ORANGE THE WORLD’ – The Office of the Judiciary has been pleased to partner with the Bahamas Crisis Centre to mark the United Nations Campaign to end gender-based violence against women and girls. The judiciary made a presentation to the Bahamas Crisis Centre, December 9, 2021, at the Office of the Chief Justice — galvanized around the slogan, ‘ORANGE the World.’ End violence against women now.

Small actions can make a big impact to end violence against women. Everyone has a role to play. The Office of the Judiciary took part in the 16 Days of Activism campaign, aimed at highlighting Gender Based Violence in the community and home, directed against women and children.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson, Court Administrator Alphanette Grant, and staff of the Magistrates Court.



Beginning with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, on 25th November 2021 and running until the 10th December, Human Rights Day, the UN has observed 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence.

With the support of the Chief Justice, the Office of the Judiciary sought to play its role through encouraging staff and judges to support this initiative by purchasing an orange ribbon to wear daily throughout the campaign: ribbons were made by a staff member then sold at nominal cost; and all proceeds from the sale of ribbons were donated to the Crisis Centre.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson and Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court Carol Misiewicz support the UN campaign to end gender-based violence against women.



Staff and judges in the Judiciary have participated in two ways: the first was to ‘Wear a White Ribbon’ on Monday 29 November 2021. The White Ribbon Campaign was started by a group of men in Ontario, Canada, in November 1991 to mark the Montreal University massacre of 14 women, 13 students and 1 staff member, by a man in 1989. And the second was by wearing an Orange Ribbon each day of the UN’s 16 days of activism.

Laws and their effective implementation are a critical foundation in the prevention of violence against women and girls, and responding to this grave human rights violation.

Information from the UN-WOMEN website reveals that globally, 243 million women and girls were abused by an intimate partner in the past year. Fewer than 40 per cent of women who experience violence report it or seek help. The situation increased with the implementation of lockdowns as a means to fight the pandemic.

