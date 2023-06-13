Office of Attorney General Launches Medical Insurance Coverage for Attorneys and Magistrates

After a 10-year wait, attorneys and Magistrates will finally have access to medical insurance coverage. Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Senator the Hon. L. Ryan Pinder made the  announcement during a launch ceremony held at SuperClubs Breezes on June 12, 2023.  Mr. Pinder thanked the Public Service team for assisting with bringing the benefit to fruition […]

 