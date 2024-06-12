Odyssey Aviation Exuma Unveils New State-of-the-Art Terminal Building in The Bahamas

Odyssey’s Exuma FBO Amenities include a Bahamas Customs and Immigration station, 24/7 concierge services, a passenger lounge and coffee bar, an executive conference room, a modern flight planning room and pilot lounge, three 5,000-gallon Jet A refuelers and one 1,000-gallon Avgas refueler and bulk fuel storage facility, containing 55,000 gallons of Jet A and 20,000 gallons of Avgas storage.

Odyssey Aviation, the leading fixed-base operator (FBO) in The Bahamas, is thrilled to announce the opening of its brand-new, state-of-the-art terminal building at Exuma International Airport (MYEF) Monday 10 th June 2024. The new 4800-square-foot FBO terminal includes a six-acre aircraft parking apron and a bulk aviation fuel storage facility.

The new facilities represent a multi-million-dollar investment and will enhance the travel experience for passengers and crew members visiting the beautiful Exuma Islands.

The new terminal building features modern amenities and facilities designed to provide a seamless and comfortable experience for Odyssey customers and features a 100% Bahamian Customer Service and Line Service team.Amenities and services provided at the new terminal and apron include:

Bahamas Customs and Immigration on station in the new Odyssey terminal. 24/7 Customer, Line, and Concierge services A spacious, relaxed passenger lounge and coffee bar An executive conference room is available for Odyssey Customers. Modern flight planning room and pilot lounge. State-of-the-art ground service equipment. Three 5,000-gallon Jet A refuelers and one 1,000-gallon Avgas refueler. Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, containing 55,000 gallons of Jet A and 20,000 gallons of Avgas storage.

“We are excited to open our new terminal building at Odyssey Aviation Exuma, which represents our commitment to providing world-class service and facilities for our customers,” said Steven K. Kelly, President of Odyssey Aviation. The new terminal will enhance the overall travel experience for visiting passengers and crew members, and we look forward to welcoming them to our new facility.”

The opening of the new terminal building further solidifies Odyssey Aviation’s position as the premier FBO in The Bahamas, known for its exceptional service & safety standards, efficiency, and dedication to customer satisfaction. The new Exuma FBO is conveniently located at Exuma International Airport, providing easy access to the stunning Exuma Islands and their world-renowned attractions.

Odyssey Aviation Bahamas is the largest and most trusted provider of general aviation services in The Bahamas, with operations at four airports on three islands. Odyssey Aviation Nassau, the largest of the Bahamas locations, is consistently voted Best FBO in the Bahamas and one of the top FBOs in the Caribbean.

24-hour service can be requested and is available at all locations. All airports where Odyssey Aviation provides services are ports of entry with Bahamas Customs and Immigration available. Odyssey Aviation is a Rubis-branded fuel supplier supported by its consistent and sizeable capacity of aviation fuel products.

Odyssey Aviation is a founding member of Paragon Aviation Group, a network of elite FBOs known for its commitment to excellence and focus on providing exceptional service.

Source: Barefoot News

