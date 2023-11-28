Nurses from The Republic Of Ghana expected to assist in closing skills gap in Health

Orientation for six (6) of the eighteen (18) nurses from the Republic of Ghana commenced today with the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health & Wellness Mr. Colin Higgs welcoming the nurses and announcing it as a historic milestone for the Ministry. The eighteen (18) nurses from Ghana will be assigned to healthcare facilities within the Department of Public Health, Princess Margaret Hospital and the Grand Bahama Health Services following their orientation exercises. Their deployment comes on the heels of the arrival of thirty-seven (37)health professionals from the Republic of Cuba last month.

The Permanent Secretary described the recruitment initiative as another step towards augmenting the human resource capacity within the healthcare system.

Mr. Higgs said, “The onboarding of these international healthcare professionals is a pivotal step in bridging the skills gap in our healthcare sector and expanding access to quality healthcare services for all Bahamians. Higgs added, “This collaborative effort demonstrates the solidarity that extends beyond borders and defines the operation of the healthcare sector.”

This morning’s orientation ceremony was held at the Ministry of Health & Wellness.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: