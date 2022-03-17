NTA in Grand Bahama Begins First In-Person Training in Three Years with Cohort 13

Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – With almost 50 trainees registered, the National Training Agency began Cohort 13 in Grand Bahama on Monday, March 14, 2022. This was the first in-person training held in Grand Bahama in almost three years. After completion, NTA will place these young Bahamians on internships and will assist with job placement. Among those present were: Senator Kirkland Russell (Representing The Hon. Ginger Moxey, Min. for Grand Bahama)

Mr. Terry Murray, Executive Director, National Training Agency

Mrs. Deborah Pratt, Board Member, National Training Agency

Melissa Edwards, Assistant Training Coordinator, National Training Agency, Grand Bahama

Mrs. Frazette Gibson, Chief Councilor, Freeport City Council



Internship Providers In Attendance Mrs. Carla Brown-Roker, Youth Programs Coordinator Ministry of Youth

Ms. Toni Banister, Acting Officer In Charge, Ministry of Works

Ms. Cheryl Whyms, Chief Executive Officer, Bahamas Customs

Mrs. Sharon Johnson, Supervisor, Public Employment Section, Department of Labour

