NTA Holds Leadership and Management Graduation for Cohort 8

The National Training Agency (NTA) held a Certificate Presentation for Cohort 8 of the Institute of Leadership & Management (ILM) on Friday, November 10, 2023, at the NTA on Gladstone Road and Munnings Drive. Director of Immigration William Pratt, in his remarks, congratulated the recipients on their stellar achievement, after completing weeks of intense and comprehensive research and training in leadership and management. The Executive Director of the National Training Agency, Terry Murray also brought congratulatory remarks.

The 22 participants represented various areas in government namely, the Department of Immigration, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Ministry of Disaster Risk Management, Parliamentary Registration Department, Department of Social Services, and the National Training Agency. Pictured out front with the graduates are: Pamela Gomez, ILM Centre Coordinator; William Pratt, Director of Immigration; Terry Murray, Executive Director, NTA; and Isla Deane, Undersecretary, Ministry of Disaster Risk Management.