NOTICE – Social Services End of Month Coupon Distribution – Grand Bahama

NOTICE – SOCIAL SERVICES COUPON DISTRIBUTION/GRAND BAHAMA – As the Department of Social Services transitions to online services, the restructuring of coupon distribution is taking place, said Dorothea Gomez, Officer in Charge of the Department of Social Services during a press conference on Wednesday.

The end of month coupon distribution will take place as follows: May 23 to 27, seniors and the disabled will be assisted. Registration will begin at 8am when clients must present their National Insurance smartcard to be served. To prevent added stress, the senior citizens and disabled clients may collect their coupons on any one of those days.

All other Social Services clients are asked to pay attention to the dates provided and will be dealt with as follows: May 30 – surnames A to L; May 31 – surnames M to Q and June 1 – surnames R to Z. Registration will be held from 8am to 1pm.

Clients are advised that if they cannot collect their coupons in person, they are to provide a designated person with a letter of authorization to collect the coupon. The person collecting must be in possession of official identification (National Insurance Card, Voter’s Card, Driver’s License or Passport).

