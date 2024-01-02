Notice For Pension Verification

The Acting Treasurer of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas advises all Bahamas Government Pensioners, Parliamentary, Judicial, Official, World War 1 Veterans & Widows, Bahamas Widows’ & Orphans’ and Re-employed pensioners, whose pension payments are paid directly into their bank accounts that verification for the January 2024 Verification Exercise commences January 2nd 2024.

Pensioners’ are further advised to visit the Pension Section, ground floor of the Public Treasury Department Building, situated on the corner of East & North streets, Nassau, Bahamas, during the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. weekdays, bringing with them a valid form of identification such as a Passport, National Insurance card or Drivers’ license.

The following Life and Payment Verification certificates are available at the Treasury Departments, Nassau, Freeport and Abaco, at the Family Island Administrators Offices or via the Bahamas Government website, http://www.bahamas.gov.bs, for Pensioners with a disabilityand or residing outside of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas:

Parliamentary Pension Life & Payment Certificate – for retired Parliamentarians.

Official Pension (Judicial) Life & Payment Certificate – for retired Judges.

Official Pension Life & Payment Certificate – for retired Public Officers.

World War 1 Veterans and Widows Life & Payment Certificate – for Veterans & Widows of World War 1.

Bahamas Widows’ & Orphans’ Pension Fund Certificate – for Widows’ & Orphans’.All Pensioners are required to verify during January and July of each year to avoid disruption of payments into their bank accounts.

Pensioners may contact the Pension Section, Treasury Department, Nassau, at telephone numbers (242) 302-0519, 302-0566, 302-0521 or 302-0539 with any questions or concerns that they may have.

