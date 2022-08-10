North Korea’s Kim Jong Un declares victory against Covid

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Seoul, South KoreaNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared victory in the battle against the novel coronavirus, ordering a lifting of maximum anti-epidemic measures imposed in May, state media said on Thursday.

North Korea has not revealed how many confirmed infections of the virus it has found, but since July 29 it has reported no new suspected cases with what international aid organizations say are limited testing capabilities.

While lifting the maximum anti-pandemic measures, Kim said that North Korea must maintain a “steel-strong anti-epidemic barrier and intensifying the anti-epidemic work until the end of the global health crisis,” according to a report by state news agency KCNA.

Analysts said that although the authoritarian North has used the pandemic to tighten social controls, its victory declaration could be a prelude to restoring trade hampered by border lockdowns and other restrictions.

Kim Yo Jong blamed blamed leaflets from South Korea for causing North Korea’s Covid outbreak.

Observers have also said it may clear the way for the North to conduct a nuclear weapon test for the first time since 2017.