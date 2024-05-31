North Eleuthera Services

BTC regrets to inform customers that landline, mobile, and internet services are currently unavailable in the North Eleuthera area due to an unfortunate act of sabotage against our network infrastructure. Our technical teams are working to assess the damage and restore services as quickly as possible.

BTC has reported this act to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, who will be conducting a full investigation.

We condemn any unlawful actions that disrupt critical telecommunications services relied on by residents and businesses.

We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to resolve this issue. Updates will be provided on BTC’s social media channels as more information becomes available. We remain committed to delivering reliable communications services across The Bahamas.

Source: BTC/Indira Collie