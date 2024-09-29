World News
Nonstop Israeli bombardment in Beirut, Lebanon as Hezbollah leader mourned
29 September 2024
Israeli jets continue nonstop bombardment across Lebanon, as prime minister says attacks could displace up to a million people.
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for Hassan Nasrallah after the longtime Hezbollah leader was killed in an Israeli air strike.
