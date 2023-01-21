Non-Verbal Autistic Boy Reported Missing – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –
Relatives of a non-verbal autistic boy have reported him missing from his Fond Bernier, Soufriere home.
A family member told St Lucia Times that Aiden Dolor was last seen in the yard of his home on Saturday at about 5:00 pm.
The family has filed a missing person report with the police, and community residents have organised a search party to find the missing youngster.
An alert on social media said three-year-old Aiden is wearing a purple shirt and grey pants.
The alert invited anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 487-0060.
They may also call the Soufriere police station at 456-3620.
