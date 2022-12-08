Nomination Day for LGE postponed until further notice

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has postponed Nomination Day, for Local Government Elections, which was scheduled to be held on 12th December, 2022, until further notice.

This decision was taken at a special meeting of the Commission held on Thursday which was held to deliberate on a proposal submitted by the Chief Election Officer (CEO), Mr. Vishnu Persaud to conduct an Exercise to correct the Registers of Voters for Local Government Elections under Section 24A of the Local Authorities (Elections) Act, Chapter 28:03.

Subject to further deliberations on this matter, which has been deemed necessary by the Commission, information on the way forward would be shared, in a timely manner, with all stakeholders.

