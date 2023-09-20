Nicki Minaj’s Husband Punished By Judge For Threatening Offset

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, will be in the house for the holidays as he was found in breach of his probation order and sentenced to home detention on Wednesday.

Petty violated the terms of his probation over the weekend after he was seen on video with his friends making threats against his wife’s nemesis, Cardi B’s husband, Offset.

According to Los Angeles reporter Meghann Cuniff, Petty was reported by his probation officer, who saw the now-viral video where Petty and his friends called on Offset to reveal his location and for him to meet up, no doubt to inflict violence on him.

A report of the incident was made public on September 20, where the court’s chief probation and pretrial services officer, Natasha Alexander-Mingo, presented an official report to Judge Michael Fitzgerald of the Central District Court outlining Ptty’s breach.

The report presented on the “conduct and attitude” of Petty, who was placed under supervision by Judge Fitzgerald in July 2022, that he would need to serve three years’ probation along with other conditions.

“Mr. Petty was recorded on video making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record. This recent violation conduct raises concerns over Mr. Petty’s willingness to comply with the Court’s orders,” the report said.

Further, the report recommended to the court that Petty be placed in the Location Monitoring Program (home detention) for “closer monitoring of his activities, limit his movements, provide a sanction for his non-compliance, and hopefully encourage him to reflect upon and reevaluate his current status in the community.”

Kenneth Petty did not appear in court as he and his counsel waived a personal appearance before the judge. The Judge signed off on the order that Petty should serve 120 days in a home detention program to include electronic monitoring, GPS, an Alcohol Monitoring Unit, or an automated identification system. He is also to submit himself to directions by his probation officer in relation to the rules of the abovementioned programs.

The violation of the probation is linked to his 2019 case, where he failed to register as a sex offender in the state of California after moving from New York following his marriage to Minaj. He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and fined $55,000.

Nicki Minaj, who has also been antagonizing Cardi B with her posts over the past few days, has not reacted to the latest development with her husband.

Up to the time of his violation, Kenneth Petty had just completed a mandatory six-month home detention as part of his guilty plea for failing to register as a sex offender.