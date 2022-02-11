Nicki Minaj Slips Into Pink Bikini To Celebrate 2nd Song With Lil Baby “Bussin”

Nicki Minaj celebrates her second song with Lil Baby with a pic of herself in a pink bikini.

The Trini rapper link up again with the Atlanta rapper on “Bussin” which arrives weeks after she dropped “Do We Have a Problem?”

Nicki Minaj has indicated that her new studio album is coming sooner than previously hinted as she tunes fans up in anticipation. “Bussin,” featuring Lil Baby, is not only the rapper’s second track with Lil Baby but the second single she has released so far this year.

Their first single, “Do We Have A Problem?” hit No. 1 on the all-genres chart US iTunes chart shortly after release last month days ago. The song also dethroned “Encanto” single “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

The rapper previously teased fans that each Friday will be a big event for her for the next few weeks but she has not released a definite date for her album drop.

In the meantime, “Bussin” was previewed at the end of the 9-minute music video for “Do We Have A Problem?” which left fans wanting more. “Yeah, I do it, b**ch, I did that / Wish a b**ch would, I ain’t takin’ my wish back,” Nicki raps.

“Next week we pushin [B] for [B]ussin btch WTF IS GOOD,” said Nicki on Twitter on Monday (February 7).

She also added on Instagram, “2.11.22 Bussin Barbie X Baby Pre-SAVE NOW.”

Her caption is a play on the popular “Pushin P” trend that Gunna started a few weeks ago with his latest album, DS4EVER.

In celebrating the release of her second new song with Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj slips into a pink bikini to flex her signature curves on the Gram. It’s unclear if any of the two singles will appear on Nicki’s upcoming album, but one thing is very clear, she is in album mode. She also revealed that the project will be the return of “mixtape Nicki” a sign she is going back to her roots where she is known to spit animated bars.

Listen to “Bussin” below.