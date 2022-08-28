Nicki Minaj & Skeng Drops “Likkle Miss Remix” Says “Dancehall Need This”

Nicki Minaj link up with Skeng on “Likkle Miss Remix.”

Weeks after the Trinidadian rapper teased the remix for Skeng’s new hit, the duo dropped the full song. Nicki Minaj first teased the cover art for the song early Sunday (August 28), and hours later, they dropped off the song. On Saturday night, the “Do We Have A Problem” artist teased something big for the Barbs.

“My surprise is currently scheduled for midnight est but I can’t make any promises just yet,” she wrote on Instagram stories and added the pink bow emoji.

Nicki Minaj further teased her fans hours later with another update. “My bad opps I know y’all waited up. My surprise will actually go live 3 am et and midnight pst. Go to bed,” she said.

The song was later dropped on Minaj’s Queen Radio and is now on all DSPs, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. “Ayo Skeng. Tru she mi peng…Nicki this Nicki that Nicki MAD DEM,” the Queen of Rap wrote in other Instagram Stories.

On Sunday (August 28), just hours after the track was released, Nicki Minaj shared that the track had jumped to NO. 2 on the iTunes U.S hip hop chart. Minaj also dropped the cover art for the collab in her signature neon pink color.

On the cover art, Nick Minaj is seen wearing her bright neon pink lipstick and a neon pink leather coat along with a matching inside pink corset linked with satin ribbons that encircle a fishnet design and a head and neckpiece showing the Jamaican flag.

“Ayo, and mi seh, Ayy, gunman, bad b**ch, mi ah yuh Don? /Mi body done up and dem gyal dem ah mi fan/Ah trigger man, put ring deh pon mi hand/Mi put mi likkle tight up hole deh pon yuh john/Dancehall need this, di whole place shake it/Boom-boom, that ass clappin’ on his dick all night (Woo, woo)/He in Jamaica movin’ bricks all white (Woo, woo),” Nicki raps over a catchy dancehall beat produced by DropTop Records and Ditruth Records.

The poster did not share a release date for the track, but it is sure to give Skeng a big boost with his upcoming appearance at the dancehall show called Sting being held in December. Sting had announced this weekend that Skeng, along with Jahshii, were booked for the event.

Minaj shared in the first week of August that she was writing her verse for the track while she was getting her hair done.

In the meantime, “Likkle Miss” was released by Skeng on July 7, 2022, and has 2.2 million views on YouTube. The young dancehall artist rose to fame in the last two years with trap dancehall songs like “Gvman Shift” and “Protocol.”

Back in April, Minaj had also shared that she was a fan of Skeng’s music as she shared a video vibing to Skeng’s song “Street Cred,” leading to her Jamaican fans calling for a collaboration between the two artists.

Meanwhile, a humbled Skeng has not reacted publicly to the track yet. The Spanish Town deejay shared the cover art on his Instagram page and Insta-story with just a tag to Minaj and Queen Radio.

As for Nicki Minaj, she is set to be honored this year at the MTV VMAs, where she will get the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.