Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Coi Leray’s Collab, Benzino Apologize For Spreading Rumor

Coi Leray is not happy that her father Benzino might have destroyed her chances of a collaboration with the Queen of Hip Hop, Nicki Minaj.

Coi Leray and her father have had a strained relationship from the start, and while she has moved from calling Benzino a dead-beat dad and now refers to him as “dad,” it seems that things might be sliding back to where it was in the past.

On Sunday, while on Club House, Benzino made the bold announcement that his daughter has an upcoming collab with Nicki Minaj. A Nicki feature would do Coi’s career much good and expose her to a wide platform that the rapper has. However, it seems that Benzino’s premature announcement might be more damaging than expected,

“Her album is gonna be dope, she got a song that’s coming out with Nicki Minaj… her, and Nicki did some shxt,” he said and also answered “yes” when he is asked if he just gave an exclusive on his daughter’s album.

Leray’s first studio album is to be released sometime in 2022, but she has not given any details as to who the artists or features might be.

Minaj hours later clarified that she did not have an upcoming collab as Benzino’s statement started trending, and the Barbz started asking for a Doja Cat collaboration as well.

“I don’t have a collab coming with anyone,” She said. “Onika mode, Love you,” she said as she hinted about working on her own album for this year.

Meanwhile, Coi Leray later addressed her father’s statement as she called him out for speaking out of turn and telling her secret.

“Every time I turn my head it’s some evil s**t going on,” she said on Twitter.

In an Instagram video, she also acknowledged her father being excited by telling him to back down.

“People were yapping their mouth on the Club House and he felt he had to defend himself…I had to tell my dad, he’s an OG and he’s super big, back in the day everybody know my dad as an OG, but he has to know how to play it back gracefully, it’s my turn now, you know, It’s my turn now daddy, Imma need you to sit the f***k down, grab some popcorn and enjoy the show and clap for me when it’s time to clap for me,” she said on Instagram Live.

The rapper also said she and her father finally had a good relationship after she previously called him out for not being supportive and disclosing that she was hurt by his absence in her life as her father.

Meanwhile, Benzino also apologized to his daughter for taking away her moment.

“I just wanna apologize to Coi, Nicki everyone involved, I meant no harm nor did I mean to offend or disrespect anyone. I know better, it’s a business of trust and I broke that. I feel horrible and sad. I am 100 percent in the wrong and it will never happen again. Smh” he said on Instagram.

Benzino has received praises online for being a proud father and boosting his baby girl’s career. Some of his fans were quick to advise on how to maintain trust and happiness between the two despite the mistake he made on Sunday.