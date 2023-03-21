Nicki Minaj Shares Candid Family Photos With Her Mother: “3 generations of Petty”

Nicki Minaj has shared stunning new photos of herself with her mother, Carol Maraj, her son, affectionately called Papa Bear, and her husband, Kenneth Petty, and the Petty tribe.

Nicki Minaj shared photos from what appeared to be a joint family meet-up and socializing, with one photo showing three generations of Petty sitting together. The “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” rapper captioned the series of photos, “3 generations of Petty. Plus mommy. Moments 4 Life.”

In the photos, she is seen sitting next to her husband with her leg hanging over his, and in another photo, they pose together with their son. There is also one photo of Minaj stunning in a shimmery silver top and space silver boots, and black shorts while sitting next to her mother, who wore a black and white skirt set. Ms. Carol smiles and has her hand folded on her lap, and her eyes are covered by a pair of dark sunglasses.

There is also a photo of Papa Bear grinning while sitting on his father’s lap while Grandpa Petty sits next to them. The photos seem to come from two separate outings as Nicki Minaj is seen wearing a different outfit- a brown and gold pants suit while Kenneth wears a matching cream outfit.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

In one photo, Minaj sits in a chair in front of her husband while three other women sit next to her and along her far left. In the back, a man is standing between Kenneth and Grandpa Petty, possibly Kenneth’s brother.

The Petty/Maraj family appeared to be out celebrating as they cheered with drinks at dinner, and Carol Maraj is heard giving the toast and saying, “This is a god-blessed moment. I wish I had this moment for life,” to which Nicki Minaj bursts out laughing uncontrollably.

This is one of the few public times Mrs. Maraj has been seen since the death of her husband, Robert Maraj, in 2021 during a hit and run in Long Island. Charles Polevich pleaded guilty to dangerous driving charges last year, and Mrs. Maraj is currently suing him for the wrongful death of her late husband.