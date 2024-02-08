Nicki Minaj Previews Verse On Burna Boy’s “Tested, Approved & Trusted”

Nicki Minaj might be coming with a new remix as she teased a verse on Burna Boy’s hit single “Tested, Approved & Trusted” from his I Told Them… album released in 2023.

The song, co-written by Burna Boy and Yeti Beats, has 17 million views on Burna Boy’s official YouTube account but millions elsewhere and on TikTok, marking it one of Burna’s infectious Afrobeat tracks. On Wednesday evening, Nicki Minaj seemingly teased a verse on the track. While on Instagram Live, Minaj smiled as she played the verse several times.

“Me a touch dat but mi never burn a boy, mi nuh f**ky f**ky first mi haffi learn a boy,” Minaj is heard singing in the verse. “Y’all good? Y’all f**king with it? Alright, we’ll come back and clean it up,” Minaj asked someone in the background.

Minaj’s first Afrobeat song collaboration was Davido’s “Holy Ground,” which was released three years ago. Many of Minaj’s fans also reacted to the possible remix, marking her first Afrobeat collaboration in years.

“She always comeback wit something different this is why she will never be erased.. soon yall will have this on yall story going to Jamaica lmao watch,” one fan wrote..

“And ya’all always surprised she has so much support from Nigerians, this woman might be anything but she recognize her fans, recognize African culture and African music, Nicki over any child anyday,” another said.

One fan said, “The song didn’t need her… and stop using a Jamaican accent mam you’re from Trinidad,” while another added, “Y’all don’t find it funny how she gravitates towards certain artists? Like, whoever is popping atm she does songs with them to stay relevant lmao.”

Burna Boy’s ‘I Told Them…’ is the artist’s seventh studio album. It was nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards for Best Global Music Album and the Outstanding Album award at the NAACP Image Awards, slated for later in 2024.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj’s recent beef with Megan Thee Stallion is still a hotly discussed topic in hip hop with the Houston rapper earning her first No. 1 solo debut single “HISS.” The song was enough to earn a response from Nicki Minaj, who released a response diss “Big Foot.”